2 arrested after armed robbery at Winston-Salem Harris Teeter Pharmacy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Harris Teeter Pharmacy in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Steven Austin-Ziglar Brown, 19, and George Renard Burnette, 19, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The robbery happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Harris Teeter Pharmacy located at 1955 North Peace Haven Road.

Police say one suspect pointed a gun at the pharmacist and the other jumped over the counter and took prescription medications.

No injuries were reported.

Brown and Burnette are being held under $100,000 secured bonds.