WALKERTOWN, N.C. — A Walkertown woman was killed in a single-car crash Monday night, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Breanna Renee Price, 19, of 5021 Lake Morris Road died while driving on Dippen Road. The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. near Wind Spring Drive, in Walkertown.

Price was driving a 2006 Kia sedan and was in a curve in the road when she drove off the road to the right and hit a tree. Price died on impact. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Price was wearing her seatbelt. Impairment is not suspected.