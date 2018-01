× UNC suspends freshman guard Jalek Felton from school, revokes activity rights

The University of North Carolina has suspended freshman guard Jalek Felton from the school, including his eligible to participate in any university activities, WTVD reports.

Due to federal privacy laws, UNC officials cannot comment on why Felton was suspended.

Felton, a West Columbia, S.C., native, has played in all 22 games this season.

He is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game.