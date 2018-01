× Students make dog houses to donate for animals in need

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Local students are making dog houses to donate to help raise awareness for animals in need.

The dog houses will be auctioned off at an event called “Raise the Woof,” which will be held on Feb. 24 at the High Point University Community Center. The deadline to enter is Feb. 5.

All proceeds help retired K9 officers and local animals in need.

Learn more here.