Several Piedmont schools closed, delayed on Tuesday

Several Piedmont school systems will be closed or delayed on Tuesday due to potentially hazardous road conditions.

The following school systems have announced they will be closed or delayed on Tuesday:

Alamance-Burlington Schools (two-hour delay)

Alleghany County Schools (closed)

Ashe County Schools (closed)

Asheboro City Schools (two-hour delay)

Carroll County Public Schools (closed)

Davie County Schools (two-hour delay)

Davidson County Schools (two-hour delay)

Guilford County Schools (two-hour delay)

Lexington City Schools (two-hour delay)

Randolph County Schools (two-hour delay)

Rockingham County Schools (closed)

Watauga County Schools (closed)

