Restaurant owner charged after cocaine found in cheese sticks

GRIFFITH, Ind. — The owner of an Indiana restaurant has been charged after cocaine was discovered in a customer’s cheese sticks order in November, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A customer at Broad Street Gyros in Griffith called police on Nov. 21 to report she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. She told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks, the Chicago Tribune reports.

She added that, along with the owner, Carrie Demoff, there was a woman she had never seen before who told her they “were going to hook her up.”

But, the woman became suspicious when someone from the restaurant called and tried to get the bag back, even offering to pick it up, according to WGN-TV. Investigators said the substance in the baggie tested positive for cocaine.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Demoff was arrested at a friend’s house on Thursday and charged with attempted dealing of cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance.

The business has been closed since Nov. 22.