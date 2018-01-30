Mistakes parents make with newborns

Bringing a new baby home can be nerve-wracking for any parent. If it's your first, the fear of making a mistake can be overwhelming. It's inevitable you won't do everything just right, but read on and you can cross these common mistakes off your list.
- Car seat safety
- Back to sleep
- Not feeding on demand
- Not burping baby properly
- Failing to pre-burp
- Mistakes in mixing formula or breastfeeding
- Not enough tummy time
- Under- or overreacting to a fever
- Proper temperature for baby in the home
- Taking newborns into crowded places