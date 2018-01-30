Mistakes parents make with newborns

Posted 10:00 am, January 30, 2018, by

Bringing a new baby home can be nerve-wracking for any parent. If it's your first, the fear of making a mistake can be overwhelming. It's inevitable you won't do everything just right, but read on and you can cross these common mistakes off your list.

  1. Car seat safety
  2. Back to sleep
  3. Not feeding on demand
  4. Not burping baby properly
  5. Failing to pre-burp
  6. Mistakes in mixing formula or breastfeeding
  7. Not enough tummy time
  8. Under- or overreacting to a fever
  9. Proper temperature for baby in the home
  10. Taking newborns into crowded places