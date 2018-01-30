Meals on Wheels expands in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Steve Roberts and Becky Linville are going over their Meals on Wheels checklist. The two are not new to the Davidson County Senior Services program. But they are ready to take on the challenge of learning the new Fairgrove route.

"When you do this program you see the real need in our community for a program such as this," Roberts said.

With the help of an $11,000 grant, Davidson County Senior Services is now able to provide hot meals to 13 clients that live just outside of Thomasville.

"They are so appreciative of what we are doing," Linville said. "We get more of a blessing from it than they get out of it because we just enjoy what we do."

Plus Linville adds it's easy to drive the hour and a half Fairgrove route when you are doing it with your cousin.

"We just have a great time. We reminisce, we get caught up on family gossip and we have a great time driving from one client to the other," Linville said.

Volunteers normally deliver hot meals twice per month. While they are at the home of a home-bound senior citizen, drivers talk to the clients and check on their well-being. Roberts remembers a time when he had to deliver more than just a hot meal.

"He didn't have a bed and it really just upset me and touched me. So some friends and I in Thomasville by that afternoon had the gentleman a new bed and bedding. My boss bought him sheets and pillow cases, new blankets and everything," he said.

While Davidson County Senior Services is expanding into the Fairgrove community, they are also looking for more volunteers. Jacob Gordon is the Volunteer Coordinator for Davidson County Senior Services. He is hoping he can find more volunteers like Roberts and Linville.

"We have a lot of volunteers who are very dedicated," Gordon said. "But they are now passing the torch on to the next generation of service members. We are trying to recruit as many volunteers as possible."

Churchland, Denton, Pilgrim, Pilot, Silver Valley, Tyro and Wallburg are some of the Davidson County communities in need of Meals on Wheels volunteers. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click here.

Other Meals on Wheels programs in the area are also in need of volunteers. Contact your county's senior services program for more information.