Man accused of assaulting elderly couples in Asheboro, Guilford County arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The man accused of assaulting elderly couples in Asheboro and Guilford County has been taken into custody, according the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 28, was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday, according to Col. John Reid.

Hayes allegedly knocked on a door at a home on Old Randleman Road in Guilford County at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and claimed he ran out of gas.

Hayes then forced his way inside, assaulted and robbed the elderly couple and left in a dark sedan, Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes said in a news release.

Hayes is also accused of posing as a water department worker to get inside a home in the 1100 block of Ingram Drive in Asheboro on Wednesday and assaulting the victims once inside.

Hayes is considered a suspect in the armed robbery and shooting at the Tienda La Pasadita grocery store on Friday, according to the RCSO.

Hayes faces numerous charges in Randolph and Guilford counties, including second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

Hayes is currently being held without bond in South Carolina awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Kennedy Mariah Boggs was also taken into custody Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.