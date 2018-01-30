× Icy roads lead to dangerous conditions across Piedmont Triad

Black ice and slushy roads are leading to dangerous conditions across the Piedmont Triad Tuesday morning.

Due to overnight snow, Winston-Salem police are alerting drivers of unsafe road conditions in the area.

“Due to the intermediate snow received throughout the night the bridges over the local highways, to include US Highway 52, I-40 and US 421 are covered with ice,” a release said. “The Winston-Salem Police Department is advising motorist to exercise caution and maintain safe speeds while commuting to work through those areas.”

US-421 northbound from Martin Luther King Jr. Driver to Cherry Street is closed in Winston-Salem. Black ice is causing cars to slide off the road.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Winston-Salem drivers, 421 Northbound from MLK Jr Dr to Cherry Street is CLOSED. Black ice causing lots of slide-offs. pic.twitter.com/E3iCSVXMuw — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 30, 2018

Officials in King reported that 10 vehicles lost control and slid down a ramp on US-52 along with four crashes with property damage.

In addition, Greensboro police say they are working “multiple vehicle collisions” on the highways and major roads due to ice and slippery conditions.

Once the sun comes up, road conditions will improve. FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says skies will rapidly clear, but it will be a cold day with temperatures hovering in the 30s.