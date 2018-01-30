‘He had no remorse’: Robber threatens to kill 4-year-old during violent North Carolina robbery

LOWELL, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill a 4-year-old boy during a violent robbery in North Carolina over the weekend, according to WSOC.

A man brought his 4-year-old nephew to visit the boy’s grandmother Sunday night at the Lowell Mini Mart on McAdenville Road where the woman works as a clerk.

The man, who didn’t want to show his bloody face on camera, said that seconds before the attack, he looked into the robber’s eyes and felt something was wrong.

Surveillance video shows the robber put the man in a chokehold and point the gun at the clerk while the 4-year-old boy watched, clutching a drink.

Police say the suspect pistol-whipped the man in the head. The clerk, who also didn’t want to be identified, said the robber then targeted the 4-year-old.

“He aimed the gun at my grandson and said he would kill him,” the clerk said.

The clerk grabbed her grandson and put herself between the child and the gunman. The gunman rushed her and hit her on the head. She said she told her grandson to run.

“He had no remorse, no concern for anyone, anybody,” the clerk said.

She said she couldn’t open the cash drawer because the robber bent the key in the lock. When the man realized he wasn’t going to get any cash, he took as many cigarettes as he could and ran off.

Police said they believe the getaway car was taken during a carjacking Sunday morning in Gastonia. They recovered the car on Monday.