Forsyth County deputies investigating after robbery at convenience store in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Clemmons Tuesday, according to a news release.

Deputies came to the Quality Mart, located at 1465 River Ridge Drive, at 1:39 p.m. after a reported robbery.

Deputies determined that a suspect came into the business, said he had a knife and demanded money from the cash registers.

The suspect left the business after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.