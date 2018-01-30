Community raises money to send bus driver to Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. -- A New Jersey bus driver recieved quite the thank-you gift for his service to the community, according to CBS Philly.

Gary Kelmer has been a bus driver for Mount Laurel Schools for decades.

Come Sunday, the lifelong Eagles fan will experience something he'll never forget -- a Super Bowl.

To thank Kelmer for his daily kindness, parents and students raised more than $5,000 in five days to send him and his wife to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

More than 60 people surprised him at his last bus stop of the day on Monday with tickets, airfare, and Eagles jerseys.

“This a special dream come true,” Kelmer said. “I’m ecstatic. I am ecstatic!”

If all goes right, Kelmer might witness the Eagles' first Super Bowl title.