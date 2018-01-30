Bud Light’s ‘Dilly Dilly King’ is a North Carolina native

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly King” commercials have been all over television for months, but what many didn’t realize is that the king is a North Carolina native, the Charlotte Observer reports.

John Hoogenakker, the “Dilly Dilly King,” is a South Mecklenburg High School graduate. He left Charlotte after graduating in 1995 and moved to Chicago where he worked in films, TV and commercials.

Hoogenakker currently has roles in the shows “Colony” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Hoogenakker told the Observer he is mystified as to why the commercials are so popular.

“It was going to be one commercial,” Hoogenakker told the Observer. “I had no idea, no idea it would go this far. For some reason, it really struck a chord. ‘Dilly Dilly?’ It’s just a funny sounding thing to say. I think nonsense unites us… Everybody is surprised by how this thing has gone viral.”

It is rumored that there will be three “Dilly Dilly” commercials during this year’s Super Bowl.