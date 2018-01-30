× 65 pounds of marijuana found in North Carolina police dispatcher’s home

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Narcotics officers arrested the husband of a police dispatcher after they found 65 pounds of marijuana in the couple’s home, according to WSOC.

Blong Ly Vang was arrested Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Claremont.

Vang and his wife initially allowed officers to search the home but revoked consent after three pounds of marijuana was found. During a second search, officers found two large plastic storage containers filled with marijuana were found in a bedroom.

Officers said a handgun reported stolen from Georgia, digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and another weapon were also found.

The marijuana had a minimum street value of $130,000, police said.

Vang has been charged with one felony count of trafficking marijuana by possession, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, one felony count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Vang was taken to the Catawba County Detention Facility on a $250,000 secured bond.

His wife is no longer employed as a police dispatcher and an internal investigation is underway, the station reported.