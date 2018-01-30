$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of man accused in elderly assaults in Asheboro, Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jeremy Lamar Hayes.

Hayes, 28, is accused of assaulting an elderly couple in Asheboro and Guilford County.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted about the reward on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The post read, "A reward of $5000.00 for information leading to the capture and arrest of Jeremy Lamar Hayes is now being offered by Crimestoppers. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or Crimestoppers. We will continue to update the public and all the information that has been sent in is being followed up on."

The suspect knocked on a door at a home on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and claimed he ran out of gas.

The armed suspect then forced his way inside, assaulted and robbed the elderly couple and left in a dark sedan, Barnes said.

Hayes is also accused of posing as a water department worker to get inside a home in the 1100 block of Ingram Drive in Asheboro on Wednesday and assaulting the victims once inside.

He has been charged in Guilford County with first-degree burglary, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hayes may be with Kennedy Mariah Boggs in a 2014 silver or gray Honda Civic, with damage to the front right passenger bumper, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6751.