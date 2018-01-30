4 HPU lacrosse players help with Hurricane Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- When Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area of Texas last summer, Dalton Sulver, a High Point University lacrosse player was already here in the Piedmont at school.

He wanted to go home and help. While his house was spared, several of his friend’s got flooded.

His father convinced him to wait until fall break before returning.

When he did, he brought three of his teammates and for a week the players helped wherever and whoever needed it.

The trip was life changing in many ways. The players wished the could have done more. It also served as a bonding experience as the Panthers are close to starting the 2018 season.