Man sentenced for killing good Samaritan​ who tried to help him during snowstorm

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man who fired shots at a group trying to help his stranded car during a snowstorm in 2016 will serve a dozen years in prison for killing one of the would-be good Samaritans, according to WTVD.

Marvin Jacob Lee, 29, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He was sentenced to between 14 and 19 years in prison.

According to his lawyer, Victoria Jayne, he will be credited for about two years already served in jail.

Jefferson Heavner, 26, was shot after he and others came to help when Lee was found in the stalled car along a snowy Catawba County road in January 2016. Investigators say the group believed Lee was intoxicated, tried to take the car keys and planned to call authorities — causing Lee to become aggressive.

Lee then opened fire on the people and Heavner was shot multiple times. Lee was passed out in the car when the sheriff’s tactical team arrived to arrest him.

Jayne said in a phone interview that Lee had been drinking and taking painkillers before the shooting and still doesn’t remember it. She said it appears that someone else had been driving and left her client asleep in the car.

When someone reached in to take the keys, she believes her client was startled and felt like he was in danger.

Still, she added: “He has great remorse, but he doesn’t have any memory of doing that.”