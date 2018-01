× Woman sought in Winston-Salem bank robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 720 Coliseum Drive Northwest at 4:36 p.m., according to officers on the scene.

A woman entered the bank and used a note to demand money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank.

No injuries were reported.

36.123875 -80.262790