Woman charged with DWI after crashing into power pole, fleeing scene

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was charged with DWI after crashing into a power pole in Burlington and fleeing the scene early Monday morning, according to a press release.

The incident happened at about 2:55 a.m. when Burlington police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-70 and University Drive. Arriving officers discovered a 2013 Ford F-150 had struck a Duke Energy power pole, which caused the intersection to lose power. The driver reportedly left the scene.

A short time later, officers found the registered owner of the vehicle, Pamela Lockhart, behind a nearby business. She was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and DWI.

The intersection was without power for about two hours, police say.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.