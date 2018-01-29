Woman accused of stealing wallets from elderly women at High Point Harris Teeters

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is accused of snatching wallets from shoppers at two Harris Teeter supermarkets in High Point, according to High Point police.

THE HIGH POINT POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOU HELP IN IDENTIFYING THE SUSPECT PICTURED. ANYONE WITH ANY INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT DETECTIVE STANICK AT 336-887-7821 OR CRIMESTOPPERS AT 336-889-4000#HPPD #CrimeStoppersofHighPoint pic.twitter.com/HVBRFxvxI9 — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) January 29, 2018

Police say the woman has been preying on elderly women and stealing their wallets while they’re getting their groceries.

The latest theft happened last Wednesday at the store off Skeet Club Road.

Police say in that case, the woman reached into the victim’s purse, grabbed her wallet and later bought $1,500 worth of gift cards.

Police say similar thefts have happened seven other times.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Point Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.