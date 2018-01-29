× Widespread power outage at WSSU

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Due to a widespread campus power outage, classes and activities are canceled today (Monday, Jan. 29) at Winston-Salem State University, according to a press release.

WSSU is under Condition 2: The campus is closed and non-mandatory employees should not report for duty. WSSU staff are working with crews from Duke Energy to determine the cause.

Students, faculty and staff are urged to monitor their WSSU emails for updates on campus operations.

Breakfast is being served in the McNeil Ballroom at the Anderson Center until 11 a.m. Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. also in the McNeil Ballroom.

A large portion of the campus is without power. A southwest quadrant of campus is not affected by the outage. This includes:

Foundation Heights

Rams Common

Gleason-Hairston Terrace

A.H. Ray Student Health

Wilson Hall

Bowman Gray Stadium Fieldhouse