Vigil held for 13-year-old girl killed while crossing Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's hard to hold back tears for Peggy Braxton as her life will never be the same.

"She was a child, she was a baby, she was only 13-years-old," Braxton said.

Her niece is Nevashia Mitchell, who was killed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 near Peters Creek Parkway.

Police say Nevashia was struck by a car crossing the westbound lanes going to Salem Crest Apartments where she lived.

This is the same place where dozens gathered in the rain Sunday night for a vigil in her honor.

"I just want people to know what was taken from us," Braxton said. "She was such a good child".

Pictures, candles and comforting hugs were all at the vigil as people remembered a loved one.

Nevashia's classmates say she had the biggest heart.

"She was like my sister, like my best friend," said classmate Ivy Haith.

It's the way she brightened people's day that's helping them cope one step at a time

"That's pretty much been keeping me going just trying to remember her smile," Braxton said.