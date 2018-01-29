Thomasville dad, sons are top-ranked professional cornhole players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family from Thomasville is royalty when it comes to cornhole.

Erick Davis, 14, is the top ranked player in the world according to the American Cornhole Organization. His brother Branden is ranked ninth and their father Robbie is 11th.

The goal every year is to be "king of cornhole" and all three will get that chance at the upcoming World Championships in Alabama.

Erick and Branden took on FOX8's duo of Danny Harnden and Van Denton and beat the TV guys 22-0, and the match lasted only one minute and 50 seconds!