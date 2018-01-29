× Teen pulled from North Carolina pond dies 4 months after crash

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old who was rescued from a vehicle that got submerged in a North Carolina pond in September has died, WTVD reports.

The family of Alexis McLeod announced that she died as a result of the injuries she sustained after her car careened into waters along Maude Stewart Road in Wake County.

During the incident, drivers had to free the teen from her vehicle which was stuck in the mud.

Several good Samaritans driving down the road stopped to help.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash but an investigation is underway.