Suspect arrested in Alabama after husband and wife shot in Greensboro to return Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of shooting a husband and wife in Greensboro last week is expected to return to Greensboro on Monday after being arrested in Alabama, according to a press release.

Lee Earnest Curry, 24, was arrested in Alabama on Friday on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At about 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, Emanuel Lee Alexander and his wife Wanda Annette Alexander drove to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road for a pre-arranged meeting involving buying and/or selling diabetic strips. When they arrived at the location, a man began shooting at them.

Wanda Alexander was shot several times in the face and torso, but was able to ask a nearby resident for help. The person called 911.

First responders found Emanuel Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanda Alexander was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the case.