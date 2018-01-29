Surveillance photos released of 3 suspects wanted in series of Guilford County car break-ins

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office released photos of three suspects wanted after a series of car break-ins.

The break-ins happened in the Trinity Lakes neighborhood in the southeastern part of the county on the morning on Jan. 9, according to the sheriff’s office.

A short time after the break-ins, one of the suspects used a victim’s stolen credit card to make purchases at local convenience stores.

The suspects were traveling in a mid-2000s model gray Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.