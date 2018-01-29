Potholes a problem in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- While Piedmont streets are drying off from a soggy couple of days, Robby Stone believes it won't be long before we see problems pop up.

"We had some very cold weather and now some mild weather and the moisture from the snow and rain. This is the ideal time for potholes to appear," said Stone, High Point's public services assistant director.

Across High Point, you can find potholes beginning to form. On dry days a team from the Public Services Department fills any holes they can find. But the most important pothole finder is you.

"If they see something, call it in and let us know because we want to create a smoother surface for them and want to make the repairs and prolong the life of our street system," Stone said.

Keeping the roads in good shape can prevent you from hitting a pothole and making a stop at your local garage. William Foster, of Foster's Automotive, points to a wheel that was damaged when it hit a large hole in the road.

"This is a victim of hitting a large hole in the road," Foster said. "It did break the wheel and this stuff is $400 or $500 just for a wheel."

You bust the wheel, then you are probably looking at some additional cost as well.

"We've seen all kinds of complaints," Foster said. "Damaged wheels, busted tires, vehicles getting out of align, all types of things can happen."

That's why Stone believes if you can report a pothole promptly, then city crews will be able to minimize the problem.

"The quicker we can identify it, the quicker we can repair it, the longer the life of that roadway will last," Stone said.

To report a pothole in High Point call (336) 883-3111. In Greensboro call (336) 373-2489.