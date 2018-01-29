× Police searching for man suspected of trying to rob Walmart Neighborhood Market in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Kernersville Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 9:45 p.m., Walmart officials at the store on Beesons Field Drive reported an attempted armed robbery. They said a man entered the store, confronted a cashier and demanded money.

Police say he did not display a weapon but implied he had one and said he would hurt the cashier if she did not cooperate.

The suspect left before any money was taken and he was last seen running across the parking lot and heading south toward Hasting Hill Road.

A K9 track was used to search for the man but he was not found.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.