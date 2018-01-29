Police searching for 2 suspected of robbing McDonald’s in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a McDonald’s restaurant in Greensboro late Sunday, according to a press release.

At about 10:50 p.m., officers went to the McDonald’s at 1808 Mount Hope Church Road in reference to an armed robbery. Arriving officers learned that two men, one armed with a handgun, ordered employees into the cooler.

Police say the suspects then robbed the McDonald’s and left the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.