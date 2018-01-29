Teen shot, injured in drive-by shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Greensboro Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Hewitt Street.

A Honda was headed west on Hewitt Street when an SUV came up behind it and shot into the Honda, according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

A person inside the Honda was shot in the abdomen. Greensboro police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Mosahn Elijah Robinson.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Danielsen said.

No additional information about the suspect vehicle has been released and no suspects are in custody.