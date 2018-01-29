× Man wanted in assaults on elderly couples in Asheboro, Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of assaulting an elderly couple in their Asheboro home has now been connected to an assault on an elderly couple in Guilford County, according to Sheriff BJ Barnes.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 28, has been charged in Guilford County with first-degree burglary, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The suspect knocked on a door at a home on Old Randleman Road at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and claimed he ran out of gas.

The armed suspect then forced his way inside, assaulted and robbed the elderly couple and left in a dark sedan, Barnes said.

Hayes is also accused of posing as a water department worker to get inside a home in the 1100 block of Ingram Drive in Asheboro on Wednesday and assaulting the victims once inside.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes may be with Kennedy Mariah Boggs in a 2014 silver or gray Honda Civic, with damage to the front right passenger bumper, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6751.