Man shot, killed during fight in Archdale identified; victim shot by bail bondsman

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale police have identified the victim in a shooting on Thursday.

Officers came to the 200 block of Stratford Road at 2:33 p.m. after a report of a fight in progress.

During the incident, a bail bondsman was pursuing the victim. The victim was identified in a Monday news release from Archdale police as Marshall Darrell Overby.

Archdale police said a single gunshot was fired in the incident.

The bondsman contacted the Archdale Police Department and requested emergency personnel respond to the scene.

Overby was taken to High Point Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed as of Monday evening.