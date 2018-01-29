Man killed in tractor accident in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a tractor accident in Stokes County Monday afternoon, according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brian Booe.
Stokes EMS responded to the accident at 4:30 p.m. off of Jewel Road near N.C. 8 between Danbury and Lawsonville.
When emergency personnel arrived the found the victim deceased, partially pinned under a tractor.
The victim is a male who is not being identified until family members are notified.
36.424440 -80.232131