Man killed in tractor accident in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a tractor accident in Stokes County Monday afternoon, according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brian Booe.

Stokes EMS responded to the accident at 4:30 p.m. off of Jewel Road near N.C. 8 between Danbury and Lawsonville.

When emergency personnel arrived the found the victim deceased, partially pinned under a tractor.

The victim is a male who is not being identified until family members are notified.