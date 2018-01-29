× Man dies after being sucked into MRI machine

MUMBAI, India — A man died after being sucked into an MRI machine at a hospital in India, police told the AFP Monday.

Rajesh Maru, 32, was pulled toward the machine by its magnetic force after he entered the room carrying an oxygen cylinder.

The incident happened Saturday at Nair Hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest Maru died from inhaling liquid oxygen that leaked from the cylinder after it hit the MRI machine.

NDTV reports Maru’s hand was trapped in the machine when the damaged cylinder burst, “triggering a massive oxygen leak,” according to the Telegraph.

Maru was taken to an emergency room but was pronounced dead within 10 minutes.

Relatives told the AFP Maru had been assured the MRI machine was turned off by hospital staff.

“We have arrested a doctor and another junior staff member under section 304 of the Indian penal code for causing death due to negligence,” Mumbai police spokesman Deepak Deoraj told AFP.

Ramesh Bharmal, the dean of the hospital, told AFP that an investigation has been launched to determine Maru’s exact cause of death.