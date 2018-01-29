× Man arrested in connection with High Point armed robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in High Point last week, according to a press release.

On Jan. 25, officers went to the Lucky Mart, located at 301 E. Fairfield Road, in reference to an armed robbery. A man told officers that while he was pumping gas, he was approached by another man who attempted to rob him. The suspect allegedly removed a gun from his waist and pushed it into his side.

Early the next day, officers were able to use surveillance footage from the store to locate the vehicle of Jeremy K. McCray at Hotel NC on Brentwood Street. Police McCray was identified as the suspect in the earlier robbery.

Police conducted surveillance on the vehicle until it left the parking lot and a traffic stop was initiated.

McCray was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to the High Point Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.