Man accused of stealing about $100K in scrap metal from Thomasville company

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 38-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly stole around $100,000 in scrap metal from a company in Thomasville, according to police.

Fabian Williams was arrested after the owner of V-C Ice, located at 403 Lexington Avenue, contacted Thomasville police to report metals being removed from the company’s machines between May and December.

Following an investigation, pieces of the stolen metal were found at a local recycling center and Williams was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with eight counts of obtaining property under false pretense, breaking and entering, larceny and injury to real property.

Williams was taken to jail on a $20,000 secured bond. He has a Feb. 22 court date.