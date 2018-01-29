Local mom on edge after wanted man allegedly beats son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Talking about it isn’t easy, but Frances Dorman wants you to know just how dangerous she says a wanted man is.

"Jeremy Hayes could have killed my son. Easily. Could have killed my son,” Dorman said. "I'm terrified. I didn't sleep last night."

Hayes is accused of assaulting elderly couples in Asheboro and Guilford County, and other crimes.

Dorman says Hayes confronted her son, asking for directions, while he was working at the Seagrove rest stop off I-73/74.

"My son reached down to his pocket for his phone to look up directions and the gentleman proceeded to hit my son,” Dorman said. "I'm devastated that a person can be that cold and that callous."

Fortunately there were cameras to help identify Hayes, but for Dorman’s son, no one around to help.

"When the doctor took the bandages off I couldn't. I had to leave the room. I didn't want my son to see me break down,” Dorman said. "He has 35 stitches and 42 staples in his head."

Dorman says she’s sad knowing the same man is accused of assaulting elderly couples.

"How can they fight back? This man took no time, it was instant,” she said.

But she is grateful her son is still alive.

"God had his hands on my son,” Dorman said. "He had his hands on my son.”

Hayes is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.