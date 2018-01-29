Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. -- A Missouri gas station clerk is being hailed a hero after helping a kidnapping victim who came into her store, according to KMOV.

Russell DeShields, 36, faces a kidnapping charge after he allegedly took a 42-year-old woman's car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into her own vehicle. The woman had an order of protection against the suspect during the time of the incident.

At some point during the drive, the victim convinced Deshields to stop at a gas station.

"He was very close to her. You couldn’t even get a hand in between them. I noticed it and watched them through the whole thing,” said the unidentified BP clerk.

The clerk told KMOV that the victim walked to the counter and asked which cigarettes were on sale.

"I told her, and she just kind of mumbled to me and said help me really low. She goes, 'He is trying to kill me,'" the clerk said. "I did not know what he was going to do, but knew we had to get her to safety."

The clerk then demanded the 42-year-old woman go into the gas station’s office before following her inside, where the victim told her about the kidnapping, saying Deshields had threatened to drive the car off a bridge if she didn't participate.

"You could tell it was true because she had black marks on her hand and her arm,” the clerk said.

Deshields ran away from the store before deputies arrived, but he was later found at his home, hiding under the bed.

DeShields is behind bars on a $100,000 cash-only bond.