Indians removing divisive Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season, according to the New York Times.

The decision to retire the iconic logo, which has appeared on the Indians’ uniforms since 1948, was made after discussions between Commissioner Rob Manfred and Cleveland’s Chairman and Chief Executive Paul Dolan.

“We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion,” Dolan said in a statement issued by the MLB. “While we recognize many of our fans have a longstanding attachment to Chief Wahoo, I’m ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred’s desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019.”

The Indians will wear the Chief Wahoo logo this season and continue to sell merchandise featuring it, but the team has been transitioning away from the logo in recent years and has been wearing a block “C” insignia on their caps.

The Atlanta Braves have also drawn criticism for the team’s Tomahawk chant performed by fans at games.

