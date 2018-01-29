× Fire truck carrying 2,000 gallons of water overturns in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A fire truck carrying 2,000 gallons of water overturned in Randolph County Monday morning, according to Trooper Brandon Baker.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when the truck belonging to the New Hope Fire Department was headed east on Burney Mill Road on a non-emergency call of a downed tree on Lassiter Mill Road.

Baker says a school bus was approaching from the west and the fire truck driver attempted to move over. That’s when the truck’s tire went off the right side of the road. When he tried to correct, the truck overturned on its top.

No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed.

New Hope Fire Chief Troy Powell says the crash caused significant damage to the quad-cab, 2013 Freightliner.