18-year-old arrested after newborn found dead in garbage

CLOVIS, Calif. -- An 18-year-old California girl is accused of killing her newborn daughter and dumping her body in a garbage can, according to The Fresno Bee.

Police were called to a home in Clovis on Wednesday after someone reported seeing something bloody in a trash can.

Officers found the newborn girl dead in the garbage. They say the child’s mother, Angelena Hamilton, made the body dump. Hamilton reportedly never told her family that she was pregnant.

The 18-year-old later admitted that she gave birth on Wednesday but didn’t seek medical help for herself or her child.

Police believe the baby was alive when she was born at about 6 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled to find out how she died.

“It’s devastating to realize a newborn baby’s life was lost and that she made the decision that she did,” said Clovis police Chief Matthew Basgall. “Nobody wants to see this happen. It’s sad when this occurs when there are so many options out there.”

Hamilton was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.