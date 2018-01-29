× 15-year-old NC girl arrested, accused of trying to shoot mother in bed

CLAYTON, N.C. — A North Carolina girl was arrested after police said she tried to shoot her mother while she was asleep in bed Sunday morning, according to WTVD.

At about 8 a.m., police received a call for a welfare check for a home in Clayton. When officers arrived, the 15-year-old’s father said he and his wife were asleep when he got up to use the bathroom.

After he left, the woman said she woke up to a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of her bed before quickly running out of the room.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the mattress close to where the teen’s mother’s head would have been when she was sleeping.

The teen allegedly used her father’s handgun, which is kept in a holster by his side of the bed.

The girl was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.