Woman who died in wreck on US-421 on Saturday in Winston-Salem identified

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – One woman has died after a wreck Saturday evening on US-421 Southbound near the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit, according to Highway Patrol.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Britzel Santillan, 33, of Winston-Salem, was killed when she failed to brake for traffic.

Santillan was driving a 1996 Nissan Quest and plowed into the back end of a Ford Super Duty truck at about 5:30 p.m., according to Trooper K.J. Batulan.

The trooper said Santillan was going the speed limit of 65 mph and showed no signs of braking.

She died at the scene. There were two people in the truck and neither one was hurt.

It remains uncertain why Santillan didn’t stop. Batulan said alcohol was not a factor.

Both lanes had been closed near mile-marker 242, but have since reopened.

