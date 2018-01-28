× There’s only a small handful of Blockbuster video stores open in the country now that the one in Texas is closing

EDINBURG, Texas – It’s the end of an era for movie lovers in Texas as the last Blockbuster video store in the state is closing its doors.

The Monitor reported that there are now less than 10 Blockbuster stores left in the United States, six in Alaska and one in Oregon.

Nostalgic fans of the ‘90s video superstores may still have time to snag deals. The company’s Edinburg location plans to liquidate their inventory of 17,000 movies before closing.

The Blockbuster fanbase began disappearing in the early 2000s with the rise of online streaming services.

“I hate to say it. It’s going to be gone — I owe (the store) a great debt because I met my wife (here), I’m obligated to say it was the most fun job in the world, I enjoyed it — years felt like days … I saw customers (and) crew members grow up,” Rick Cavazos, an employee at the Texas location told the Monitor.