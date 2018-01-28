× New petition aims to expand food stamps to include pet food

A new petition wants food stamps to include pet food.

WGN reported that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits currently only covers food for people.

A petition was posted to the website Care2, calling for SNAP benefits to include pet food. It says, in part: “Being poor is hard enough without being expected to give up your companion.”

So far, the petition has more than 87,000 signatures. It needs 90,000 signatures to be presented to the United States Department of Agriculture.

However, any change would also likely have to go through Congress.

Supporters of the cause said a family’s financial situation can change and this would prevent families from having to give up a pet.