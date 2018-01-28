× Man hit by train and killed in Haw River

HAW RIVER, N.C. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train Sunday in Haw River, according to a Haw River police press release.

Michael Reynolds, 40, of Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene after crews were called to the area of US-70 and Stone Street Ext. shortly before 2:20 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks, according to police.

The Amtrak train was also traveling eastbound and carrying passengers. Nobody on the train was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Haw River police at (336) 578-4141 or Alamance County Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.