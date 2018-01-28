Man accused of assaulting elderly couple inside their Asheboro home is also person of interest in grocery store shooting that injured 2 people

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man wanted for allegedly assaulting an elderly Asheboro couple in their home is also a person of interest in a shooting at a Randolph County grocery store that injured two people.

Deputies were called to Tienda La Pasadita Hispanic grocery store at 5579 U.S. 64 at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were hurt and both are in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a Honda Civic with another person, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes may be with Kennedy Mariah Boggs in a 2014 silver or gray Honda Civic, with damage to the front right passenger bumper.

Hayes is a 28-year-old black male, standing 6’5” and weighing about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on both his hands.

The sheriff’s office has provided images of both Hayes and Boggs.

In the case involving the elderly couple, Hayes is accused of posing as a water department worker to get inside the home and assaulting the victims.

Authorities were called to the home in the 1100 block of Ingram Drive on Wednesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victims, both in their 80s, were treated for miscellaneous injuries.

Hayes is wanted for second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon, assault inflicting serious injury and possession of stolen goods. Each charge has two counts.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6751 or Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.