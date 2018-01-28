× Home destroyed, pets killed after house fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nobody was hurt, but a home was destroyed and pets were killed in a house fire in Greensboro on Friday.

Three dozen firefighters were called to 5703 Green Meadow Drive shortly before 12 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the home sustained heavy damage and is not habitable. A total of $180,000 worth of damage was reported to the home and its contents. Two dogs and one cat died.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.