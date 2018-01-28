× Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting elderly couple in Guilford County on Saturday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Guilford County are looking for a man accused of forcing his way into a home and assaulting an elderly couple.

The suspect knocked on a door at a home on Old Randleman Road at about 7:30 p.m. and claimed he ran out of gas, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then forced his way inside, assaulted the elderly couple and robbed them, according to Guilford County Sheriff B.J. Barnes.

“If someone comes to your door and you don’t know who they are, you don’t have to open the door,” Barnes said.

Barnes said he is going to investigate whether or not this is the same suspect accused of breaking into an elderly couple’s home in Asheboro last week.

In that case, 28-year-old Jeremy Lamar Hayes is accused of posing as a water department worker to get inside the home and assaulting the victims.

He may be with Kennedy Mariah Boggs in a 2014 silver or gray Honda Civic, with damage to the front right passenger bumper.

Hayes is a 28-year-old black male, standing 6’5” and weighing about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on both his hands.

“I just want people to know, especially the elderly, they need to be careful,” Barnes said.